Rohnert Park Expressway closed several hours due to fatal pedestrian crash, police say

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 1, 2022, 12:42PM
A stretch of Rohnert Park Expressway is expected to be closed for several hours while police investigate a fatal pedestrian crash Friday afternoon.

The closure was reported just before 12:30 p.m. between San Simeon Drive and Snyder Lane, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

The accident involving a burgundy sedan which remained on the scene, happened in the eastbound lanes just west of Snyder Lane. Westbound traffic is not affected.

Traffic will be detoured around the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more.

