Rohnert Park police arrested an adult and a teenager they said were involved in a group of masked men shouting threats outside a home on Las Casitas Drive just before 10 p.m. Thursday.

Callers reported that a group of about six men threatened someone they knew who lived in the house, officials with the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

Officers searched the area, assisted by Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office helicopter Henry-1, and found a group of men in a nearby car.

Police stopped the car and searched it and the people inside. They found one person in the car, Devin West, 18, is on felony probation in Sonoma County and a boy inside the car is on juvenile probation.

Police also found a knife and mask in the car.

The police arrested West for violating his probation and booked him into the Sonoma County jail in Santa Rosa. The youth was also arrested for violating his probation and given a citation.

The other youth who had been detained were released to their parent.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the case call 707-584-2600 and refer to Case No. 24-1223.

