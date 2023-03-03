Rohnert Park man convicted after walking off with $9,000 in East Bay bank robbery spree

A federal jury on Thursday convicted a Rohnert Park man on multiple counts of bank robbery and attempted bank robbery following an East Bay bank robbery spree in 2021.

William Mulligan, 36, was convicted after a four-day trial in the U.S. District Court in Oakland, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday in a news release. Mulligan walked away with $9,810 over the course of the spree, which started Jan. 11, 2021, and ended on Jan. 25, 2021, according to the release.

Mulligan faces a maximum 20-year prison sentence and a $250,000 fine. The court may also order restitution and an additional term of supervised release, according to the release.

A date for sentencing has not yet been scheduled, but U.S. District Judge Gonzalez Rogers ordered that Mulligan remain detained pending sentencing.

On Jan. 11, 2021, Mulligan presented a note that demanded cash to a bank teller inside a Bank of America branch in Dublin and walked away with $8,650, the release said.

A few days later, on Jan. 25, 2021, Mulligan attempted to do the same at two other Bank of America branches — one in Pleasant Hill and the other in Walnut Creek — but neither teller at those branches gave Mulligan money, the release said.

But at a Wells Fargo branch in Concord, Mulligan presented another note to a teller and got $1,160, according to the release.

Mulligan was arrested Jan. 28, 2021, after he was pulled over while driving the same car as the one seen on surveillance footage at the robberies — a white Nissan with no license plates, a black spoiler and distinctive stickers, the release said.

Officers found the note he presented to the tellers in his wallet and an FBI search of the car turned up clothing matching that worn during the robberies and attempted robberies.

