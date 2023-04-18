Rohnert Park police officers arrested three Bay Area residents Monday after they fled from an attempted theft in a stolen vehicle, in which officers found three “recently cut” catalytic converters, according to authorities.

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety was alerted by a Home Depot employee Monday that a customer was attempting to steal items from the store, located at 4825 Redwood Drive, according to a news release from the department.

When the suspect, Francisco Cruz, 39, of San Francisco, saw security staff, he dropped the items he had, exited the building and drove away in a vehicle, police said.

Rohnert Park police officers later located the vehicle, which had two other occupants, and conducted a traffic stop.

During the stop, police discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Santa Rosa. Officers conducted a search and inside found three catalytic converters and burglary tools, including saws and a car jack, according to the release.

Police later determined the vehicle was tied to other retail thefts in the area.

Cruz was arrested on suspicion of having stolen property and burglary tools, conspiring to commit a crime, receiving a stolen car and violating probation.

The vehicle’s other two occupants, Jesus Peralta, 29, of San Rafael, and Juliana Diaz-Rivera, 23, of Novato, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy and possessing stolen property.

All three were booked into the Sonoma County jail. Cruz was given a $100,000 bail. Peralta and Diaz-Rivera were not in jail as of Tuesday morning.

