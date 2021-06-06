Rohnert Park police arrest two in fatal shooting

Two 20-year-old men have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred Friday in Rohnert Park, police said.

Investigators with the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety identified the men as Christian Arrano Perez, of Windsor and Alejandro Alvarez-Solorio, of Rohnert Park.

Perez has been arrested on suspicion of murder and conspiracy, officials said. Alvarez-Solorio has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy.

Both men are being held in the Sonoma County Jail without bail.

Authorities say Cesar Daniel Saloma, 29, of Rohnert Park, was fatally shot shortly before 3 p.m. Friday following a confrontation with the two suspects outside the apartment complex where Saloma lived at 4949 Snyder Lane.

Witnesses told 911 dispatchers that the shooter fired multiple times.

Responding police officers found Saloma, who had suffered numerous gunshots, laying on the grass along Snyder Lane.

Despite efforts by emergency personnel to save him, Saloma died a short time later, officials said.

Witnesses told authorities that the shooter and another man fled the scene in a gray pickup truck. They were last seen driving north on Snyder Lane.

The vehicle was described as a gray Dodge Dakota with black lumber racks and a white 4x4 sticker on the tailgate.

Authorities have not said how the two men were arrested.

According to Sonoma County jail records, Perez was processed into the system shortly after 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

He and Alvarez-Solario are both scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

