Rohnert Park police boost presence at schools Wednesday after Texas shooting

Police and firefighters were sent to Rohnert Park elementary schools for extra patrols on Wednesday in the wake of a mass shooting at a school in Texas a day earlier, city officials said.

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety staff went to the campuses “to show their support for the community,” officials said in an announcement over Nixle.

It was unclear whether the extra patrols would continue after Wednesday. Officials did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

Authorites in Uvalde, Texas said 19 students and two teachers were killed in the shooting at Robb Elementary on Tuesday.

It was the deadliest school shooting in the U.S. in nearly a decade, since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012.

