Rohnert Park police: DUI suspect ditched ghost gun as he fled burning car

A drunken driving suspect was arrested in Rohnert Park over the weekend after police said he crashed into a tree and walked away from his burning car, leaving behind a gun with no serial number, drug paraphernalia and one of his shoes.

Rohnert Park police found an overturned Jeep that had crashed into a redwood tree and caught fire around 4 a.m. Saturday near Rohnert Park Expressway and Snyder Lane, according to a news release.

A man suspected of crashing the vehicle was walking away from the scene with one shoe missing. Officers searched him and found a loaded 40-caliber magazine, police said.

Officers found a gun with no serial number, commonly known as a “ghost gun,” on the ground near the man. It was missing a magazine and was the same caliber as the magazine found on the man, police said.

Inside the vehicle, officers found the man’s other shoe, along with drug paraphernalia and several open containers of alcohol, police said.

The man, 19-year-old Raul Gijon of Santa Rosa, had a blood alcohol content of 0.18%, police said.

Gijon was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, tampering with serial numbers, possession of a loaded firearm in public and hit and run.

Gijon was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was evaluated for injuries, said Rohnert Park Deputy Chief Aaron Johnson. Police released him on a citation.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera