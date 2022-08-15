Rohnert Park Police prank children running lemonade stands this summer

Rohnert Park police are on the lookout for 7th graders selling lemonade.

Officer Hromek, community services officer for the Rohnert Park police department, is writing parking citations for children selling lemonade this summer.

But, don't worry - the parking citations aren’t exactly “real.” They are just a way for Hromek to connect with the city’s youth.

After working as a record clerk for the police department, Hromek was hired as an officer about a year and a half ago, according to Deputy Chief Aaron Johnson.

Her work day consists of writing parking tickets, dealing with vehicle upheavement, and now, stopping to buy lemonade, a regular activity for Hromek when her schedule allows it.

When she cruises by a stand, she will stop to write up a note on a warning slip, including words of encouragement and positivity before handing it over to the kids.

Hromek’s done this multiple times just in the past few months.

“She’s super friendly, she’s got a great attitude, she loves to help, and it’s just part of connecting with the community,” Johnson said.

The kids think it's hilarious, he added.

Last Thursday, The City of Rohnert Park Police and Fire posted about the citations on Facebook, with the caption, “WANTED FOR ILLEGAL LEMONADE SALES... said no-one! C'mon Rohnert Park. Officer Hromek came by and bought lemonade and candy for the lemonade bandits on Santa Dorotea…”

The post includes a photo of the citation written by Hromek, which states: “Keep up the good work! Have a great 7th grade year!”

Apparently, Johnson explained, after an initial Facebook post, Rohnert Park locals mistook the warning slips with notes as actual citations, sparking some controversy online. The department removed the original post and made a new one, clarifying that the citation was just light-hearted fun.

The comment section is filled with dozens of people thanking the officer for taking the time out of her day to spread positivity and create a sense of community.

“I’m sure now she realizes how much people actually appreciate it,” Johnson said.

To learn more, visit the Rohnert Park Police and Fire Facebook page or website at bit.ly/3ApHgCG.