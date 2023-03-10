Rohnert Park police say man chased, threw hatchet at someone

A Rohnert Park man was arrested on suspicion of multiple charges including assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly threw a hatchet at someone, police said.

Benjamin Boyer, 44, was arrested after police found him with a hatchet trying to get into a Commerce Boulevard business in which he had reportedly been threatening people with a knife moments before. The incident took place about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Though Boyer at first did not comply with their orders, Rohnert Park police officers eventually were able to arrest him without incident, the department said in a Facebook post.

An initial investigation determined Boyer was intoxicated, had been driving while intoxicated, had made threats, had entered a business while displaying a hatchet and had thrown the hatchet at someone he was chasing, police said.

He was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, violating probation, driving under the influence, obstructing a police officer and disobeying a court order, police said.

Boyer was booked into the Sonoma County jail and held without bail, police said.

No one was injured during the incident, police said.

