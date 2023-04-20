Rohnert Park police search for bicyclist in attempted assault

Officials with the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who reportedly tired to assault a woman Sunday night along Fairway Drive.

Authorities issued a community alert Wednesday about the incident, which occurred shortly before 8:30 p.m.

The incident took place on the south sidewalk of Fairway, police said, adding that the man was riding a black bicycle.

Described as either Hispanic or multiracial, he wore a black beanie and a black jacket, according to police who added that the man got off his bike and groped a woman who’d been walking, before attempting to assault her.

Officials said he then fled.

The department is asking for help finding this man. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (707) 584-2600. All information will be considered confidential.

Authorities advise residents to to be aware and take precautions while walking alone after dark.

If possible, walk with someone else, and only use one ear bud or headphone in order to hear things around you.

Report any suspicious activity to (707) 584-2600 or if an emergency 9-1-1.