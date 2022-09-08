Rohnert Park police warn of catalytic converter thefts following recent attempt

Authorities in Rohnert Park are warning residents to be on the lookout for catalytic converter thefts after a three people got away following an attempt to steal one this week.

The attempted theft happened at about 8:45 a.m. Wednesday on San Simeon Drive, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Three people tried to steal a catalytic converter from a Toyota Prius, but they were interrupted by a witness.They drove away in a gray Lexus before police arrived, officials said.

One of them, who was driving the Lexus, was described a woman between the ages of 45 and 50 with shoulder-length graying hair. The other two were men wearing face coverings, according to authorities.

The witness gave a partial California plate of 8WHD.

Catalytic converters are components in vehicle exhaust systems that are targeted by thieves who sell them for the metals they contain.

Rohnert Park officials said the city has seen “a significant amount of catalytic converter thefts within the last several months.”

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.