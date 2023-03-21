Suzanne McCormick isn’t sure she’d have made it through the series of storms that have pummeled the North Bay this winter in her tent on Hinebaugh Creek in Rohnert Park.

McCormick didn’t have a sleeping bag and even the sherpa blanket someone gifted her could only offer so much protection on freezing nights.

“This winter has been so cold I honest to God don’t think I would’ve survived,” she said during a recent interview as another winter storm that brought rain, wind and even snow approached.

McCormick, 66, is one of the 70-plus residents who have found temporary shelter at Labath Landing, a 60-unit interim housing site in Rohnert Park that opened in late October.

The $15 million site west of Highway 101 is Rohnert Park’s first effort to house some of its estimated 250 unsheltered residents.

City officials say Labath has provided them with a new tool to address homelessness, particularly a large, sanctioned encampment on Roberts Lake Road that had grown to about 130 people. It has also allowed the city to enforce camping and overnight parking rules more effectively.

For the city’s most vulnerable residents, like McCormick, it has provided a safe place where they can work with case managers to connect with services and find lasting homes.

Homelessness has been a hot issue in Rohnert Park. The council has faced increased pressure from residents and businesses the last few years to take more forceful action to reduce the number of people camping across parts of the city.

City leaders say they listened and acted and their efforts are paying off.

More than a dozen people from Labath and the camp have transitioned into housing over the last five months. The camp population has shrunk, and the city’s goal is to eventually close it, though there is no timeline.

“I’m very proud of what Rohnert Park has done,” Council member Gerard Giudice said. “We’ve had the courage to step up and say we want to try to effect a solution that works for the residents and our businesses and people who are suffering from not having shelter.”

Still, council members acknowledge there is more work to do. While residents responding to the city’s 2023 community survey said they’ve noticed an improvement over the last year, homelessness remains the top concern.

Giudice and council colleagues said it’s going to take a regional approach and more supportive housing to make a bigger impact.

‘Grateful for this place’

Labath Landing welcomed its first residents on 24, and the facility was fully occupied within two days, said Julian Elliott, director of emergency housing with HomeFirst, the Milpitas-based nonprofit operating the site.

About 50 residents from the Roberts Lake camp relocated to Labath when it opened, and others came from camps along local waterways.

The facility can house up to 74 people. Residents can stay for up to six months while they work with advocates and case managers to access health care and social services, employment and secure permanent housing. People can stay longer if case workers determine it’s necessary to reach their housing goals, Elliott said.

The site is intended to serve about 100 of the most vulnerable annually.

About 90% of residents are considered chronically homeless, Elliott said, meaning they have been continually homeless for a year or more or have repeatedly experienced homelessness and have an underlying health condition or behavioral health issues.

The number of chronically homeless spiked in Sonoma County over the past two years, according to a February 2022 census of the region’s unsheltered population.

About 50% of residents have been homeless for most of their adult life, Elliott said.

Many are younger, in their 30s and 40s, like 35-year-old Sabrina Jones.

Jones was living at the Roberts Lake camp when a member of Unsheltered Friends Outreach, a group that provides meals and other assistance to homeless individuals, told her about Labath.

She applied for a unit and was one of the first to move in. She had experienced homelessness consistently since April 2018 but on and off for much of her adult life, she said.

“I’m really grateful for this place,” she said. “Things are a lot better.”

She’s been working with a case manager to transition to permanent housing so she can reunite with the infant daughter she had while living in the camp.

Elliott said six residents have transitioned to housing and others are working to secure a place.

“It’s very cool to see the progress people are making daily,” he said, adding that he and his team have known some of the residents for years and it’s “heartwarming” to see them move on.