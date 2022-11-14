Bond was set at $1 million for a Rohnert Park sandwich shop employee who was arrested Sunday night in connection with a shooting at the eatery that injured a 16-year-old girl.

Jade Cutrer, 19, of Santa Rosa, was booked into Sonoma County Jail shortly before noon Monday on suspicion of attempted murder, possession of a firearm without a serial number and child endangerment, according to Rohnert Park police.

Police said Cutrer, who was working at the time, drew a gun and opened fire shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday, leaving one 16-year-old girl hospitalized.

The shooting took place after an apparent altercation involving four people who came into the store, an employee said.

The victim, who lives in Rohnert Park, is still in the hospital in stable condition, Rohnert Park police said Monday.

Daniel Neal, district manager of Sourdough & Co., 6356 Commerce Blvd., said security cameras captured four individuals walking into the shop Sunday night, one of whom was the victim. Footage also shows one of the individuals recording on a cellphone as the group interacted with Cutrer.

Neal declined to elaborate on the footage, saying he didn’t want to reveal too much because of the active police investigation.

Neal, who was not present during the shooting, said the incident does not have anything to do with the store or the company and he was shocked it took place in the business.

“There’s children and there’s families here,” he said. “I just couldn’t believe that something like this happened.”

The dining area of the Sourdough & Co. was more sparse at 11 a.m. Monday than it usually is, Neal said. From 11 a.m. to noon, about five people filed in ordered their sandwiches and salads and left.

Neal said Monday that he expected there to be fewer people at the shop and that he was disappointed in how the business came across because of the shooting.

“Unfortunately our name got dragged through the mud and, as you can see, it’s lunch time,” he said, gesturing to a room without customers. “We should be slammed right now.”

A second employee, Callie Adams, 21, arrived at the shop before Neal had called her and told her she didn’t have to work because he planned on covering the shifts alone.

She found out about the shooting after she arrived at work.

“I was definitely shocked,” she said.

Adams has been working at the shop since August and said the shop’s business fluctuates and that it was not unusual to have a morning with fewer people coming in.

She added that she feels safe in the shop.

“We just want to move past it as quickly as possible,” she said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety Detective Kevin Escher at (707) 588-3542 and refer to Case #22-4496.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. Her Twitter is madi.smals.