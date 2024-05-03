A student was injured in a hit and run Friday morning while on their way to Rancho Cotate High School in Rohnert Park, officials said.

The student was riding on a scooter in a crosswalk on Snyder Lane between Spreckles Performing Arts Center and the school, Rancho Cotate Principal Heather Ramme told The Press Democrat.

School officials called 911 and contacted the student’s family. The student was transported to a hospital, Ramme said.

The school arranged for counseling and support staff to be available to students Friday.

“The students are concerned about the injured student,” Ramme said.

She also sent a message to students, parents and staff to let them know the student is expected to make a full recovery.

Rohnert Park police found the driver, a police spokesperson said. But other details were not immediately available.

The names, ages and residences of the driver and student have not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

