Rohnert Park to purchase former State Farm site for $12.5 million for future downtown

The former State Farm site in Rohnert Park that has long been eyed as the anchor for a new downtown hub could be back in the city’s hands.

The city offered to buy the 30-acre property for $12.5 million from Laulima Development on April 13, according to city records. The city already owns a 2-acre lot on the southwest corner of the site where the city’s Public Works Department is housed.

Elected officials will consider a resolution approving the purchase during a special meeting at 11:30 a.m. April 20. The city is using a surplus in general fund dollars and cash to pay for the land.

For decades, Rohnert Park has sought to create a walkable downtown with a mix of housing and commercial development. Discussions related to using the State Farm site for the project have persisted since the insurance company closed its offices nearly 15 years ago.

An appraisal last August put the value of the property at $20 million if it were developed, according to city documents.

Purchasing the property will give the city more say over the development of the proposed downtown and could help a project move faster, according to a news release announcing the purchase.

“This is a bold step toward creating downtown Rohnert Park,” Mayor Jackie Elward said in the release. “With this purchase we are taking charge of our destiny.”

Laulima, a San Francisco-based firm, bought the former insurance company site for $13.5 million in 2017 and proposed to build a mixed-use development that included 460 apartment units, a luxury hotel and 270,000-square-feet of office, retail and restaurant space.

The City Council advanced the plan for the Station Avenue development in 2018 and the existing building was demolished in 2019. But the project never got off the ground with developers pinpointing delays on rising labor and materials cost related to the 2017 North Bay fires and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Laulima notified the city in late 2021 that it intended to sell the property.

The City Council discussed the future of the site in a closed door meeting on April 12 but no public report was made after the meeting. Elected officials and city staff declined to talk at the time about the discussion and calls to officials tied to the property weren’t returned.

City documents show Rohnert Park made an offer the following day to purchase the property, which Laulima accepted.

Plans for the property could include market rate and affordable housing, a plaza and some retail and office.

City staffers are eyeing a hotel, which they believe is key to developing the site and bringing and keeping people there.

The city likely will update the current development plans approved for the site and will build infrastructure such as streets and utilities and a central plaza. State grants could help offset developments costs, according to city documents.

The city will sell the developable lots for development of the apartments and commercial space.

City Manager Darrin Jenkins said the city will take cues from previous development efforts to guide its own redevelopment of the site.

“We will consider the lessons learned from private efforts to develop the property,” he said in the release.

Jenkins envisions less office space than the 130,000-square-feet previously proposed. Construction likely will happen in phases with housing being built first. The original plan called for the commercial space to be built first followed by apartments.

