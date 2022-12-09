Rosa Reynoza, the first elected Latina female mayor of Windsor, was sworn in Tuesday night and took her place on the dais during the Town Council meeting.

“I’m humbled to be here,” Reynoza told the crowd of people in attendance. “I started this journey so long ago — in 2015. I’ve been on the council for a year and a half, and now to be serving as your mayor is just an amazing roller coaster ride that I’ve been on. I will work so hard to be available to all of you.“

Reynoza won her first town council race in a May 2021 special election after three unsuccessful previous runs for office.

Also sworn in Tuesday was Tanya Potter, who was elected Nov. 8 to represent the town’s District 4 on the council.

“I am very much looking forward to being a good representative for District 4 and the town at large,” Potter said.

Sam Salmon, who served as mayor before Reynoza was elected, was sworn in as the town’s vice mayor and will represent District 2. He said he had been “very apprehensive about this election,” said he had respect for all the candidates and thanked the town for being supportive of him as mayor during the last year.

Council member Mike Wall, who was reelected in November to a four-year term in District 1 after serving a short partial term, was also sworn in. Deborah Fudge, who represents District 3, is the remaining council member.

