Roseland COVID-19 clinic open after fire shuts it down

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic is back open after it shut down last week because of a fire in an adjacent unit, Sonoma County officials announced.

The Roseland Community Clinic at Sebastopol Road and West Avenue reopened Thursday after closing a week ago due to water damage from a Dec. 16 fire.

Officials reopened it as an onsite outdoor clinic on Dec. 20 before resuming indoor operations Thursday.

The fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. inside a former Dollar Tree, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department. Specifics on the fire weren’t immediately available.

County officials said the building’s sprinkler system was activated, causing water damage to the former store’s wall that is shared with the clinic.

The Sonoma County Department of Health Services and Fox Home Health operate the clinic at 779 Sebastopol Road. It’s been the primary county location for COVID-19 vaccinations and testing since April 2021.

Testing and vaccine clinics will be closed Saturday through through Monday for the Christmas holiday, according to the county.

Additional information is available on the clinic’s page at SoCoEmergency.org, including a calendar of vaccine clinics.

