Russian River expected to exceed or hit flood stage amid torrential new rainstorm

The Russian River is expected to top its banks in Mendocino County and swell to more than three times its current height across Sonoma County amid torrential runoff from the incoming storm, according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy rainfall, ushered in by an atmospheric river, is expected to drop 2 to 4 inches — and up to 8 inches in the wettest places — across Sonoma County from Wednesday to Thursday night.

Along the upper Russian River, near Hopland, the river is forecast to surge up to 17 feet, past its 15-foot flood stage, where water can inundate parts of Highway 175 and Highway 222 near Ukiah.

Along the lower river, the water level is set to crest just below the 32-foot flood stage early Friday in Guerneville, affecting Lower Mill Street and Old Bohemian Highway in Monte Rio.

The weather service issued a river statement for the area Tuesday afternoon, amid a flood watch that extends across much of California.

First River Statement issued for Russian River near Guerneville. https://t.co/E1Yy7JhB5d

Image shows probability of going above current forecast stage of 31.9 feet. Flood stage is 32 !!! feet.https://t.co/kYZpcGEy30 pic.twitter.com/6JGUSZ78tw — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 3, 2023

The predicted high flows haven’t been seen on the Russian River since February 2019, during which the river crested about 13 feet over the flood stage in Guerneville amid widespread flooding in western Sonoma County that affected about 2,600 homes and businesses, with damage totaling more than $155 million.

