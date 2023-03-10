The Russian River overflowed its bank Friday near Hopland in Mendocino County a day after pounding rain hit the region, prompting the partial closure of Highway 175.

The California Highway Patrol’s Ukiah office confirmed that Highway 175 is currently closed at the exit from Highway 101, due to flooding near the base of the bridge to the east.

The closure is about a mile, from Highway 101 to McDowell Street in Hopland.

The roadway was blocked at 10 a.m., after several vehicles got stuck in standing water.

As of 11:40 a.m., the CHP had not heard of any related injuries. The office did not have any projections for the highway to be reopened.

According to the Calfornia Nevada River Forecast Center, the river rose to 15.9 feet at 7 a.m. Friday before receding. Flood stage is at 15 feet.

For the latest on the effects of the most recent storm, go to bit.ly/3mF360q.