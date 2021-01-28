Russian River mouth closed again, threatening flooding in Jenner

With recent rainfall raising the water level and high surf keeping the mouth of the Russian River closed, the river was once again coming close to flooding in Jenner on Wednesday night, Sonoma Water said.

The level was forecast to reach 10 feet on Thursday and 12 feet on Friday, unless the pressures behind the sandy dam at the mouth become strong enough to breach it, Sonoma Water spokesman Barry Dugan said Wednesday.

Absent that, the water agency does not expect the sand to be stable enough until at least Friday to get heavy equipment and personnel on the beach to mechanically breach the sandy berm that’s built up across the mouth, Dugan said.

In the meantime, rainfall and overwash from the ocean side have continued to raise the water level since the mouth became dammed up on Tuesday, as has happened repeatedly this winter.

The river by Wednesday already was perilously close to the Jenner Visitor Center, which floods at 10.3 feet, Dugan said. At 12.3 feet, the southbound lane of Highway 101 in Jenner begins to flood.

Water from the Russian River begins to innundate the Jenner visitor center and its parking lot in Jenner, California, on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (Alvin A.H. Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Earlier this month, the river flooded the visitor center parking lot before the berm gave way.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.