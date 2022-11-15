Subscribe

Same 3 candidates remain atop Sebastopol council race, but top slot flips to Zollman

The top three vote-getters have maintained their lead, but Jill McLewis has dropped behind Stephen Zollman and Sandra Maurer remains the third highest vote-getter. |
EMMA MURPHY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 15, 2022, 2:41PM
Updated 1 hour ago

The same trio of candidates that have led the race for three seats on the Sebastopol City Council since election night remained atop the field in the latest results posted Tuesday afternoon.

Jill McLewis dropped to the second highest vote-getter with 21.58%, behind Stephen Zollman who has 21.7% of votes. Sandra Maurer remained the third highest vote-getter with 20.49%.

The other two candidates in the race, Oliver Dick had 18.3% and Dennis Colthurst received 17.9%.

Tuesday’s updated tally included 5,866 counted votes in the race from 2,652 voters — who needed to cast separate votes for each of the three at-large seats. Sebastopol has 5,591 registered voters.

Deva Proto, Sonoma County’s registrar of voters, expects the next batch of results to be posted Friday.

You can reach Staff Writer Emma Murphy at 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MurphReports.

Emma Murphy

County government, politics reporter

The decisions of Sonoma County’s elected leaders and those running county government departments impact people’s lives in real, direct ways. Your local leaders are responsible for managing the county’s finances, advocating for support at the state and federal levels, adopting policies on public health, housing and business — to name a few — and leading emergency response and recovery.
As The Press Democrat’s county government and politics reporter, my job is to spotlight their work and track the outcomes.

