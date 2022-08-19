San Francisco man allegedly killed father, stepmother while livestreaming

A San Francisco man faces homicide charges after allegedly breaking into his father and stepmother's house and shooting both of them to death, all the while livestreaming the alleged attack.

As first reported by KTVU, Yesenia Soto Hernandez, 41, and Jose Hernandez, 47, were asleep in their home early Saturday morning when 23-year-old Irvin Hernandez Flores allegedly broke into the home.

While streaming the scene online, the news station reports, Flores allegedly shot the couple. A San Francisco police spokesman said that officers arrived on the scene at 2:45 a.m. and found Yesenia and Jose suffering from gunshot wounds.

The couple were taken to at a nearby hospital for treatment after first responders attempted treatment on the scene. They were pronounced dead at the hospital.

KTVU reports that the couple's 11-year-old daughter was at home during the alleged shooting.

"This has impacted our family so much because Yesenia was the heart of our family and has always kept us together," Yesenia's niece, Sheila Soto, wrote in a GoFundMe created Saturday.

Police did not specify a motive; a spokesperson declined to comment, citing the "open investigation."

In addition to the homicide charges, the police spokesperson said, Flores faces burglary and child endangerment charges. He is scheduled to be arraigned in court next Thursday, KTVU reported, and is booked at San Francisco County Jail.