San Francisco man arrested in connection with fatal 8-car crash near Lake Merced

A 31-year-old San Francisco resident has been arrested by police in connection with an eight-car crash that killed one pedestrian, according to KRON4.

Jerry Lyons was booked for several charges, including gross vehicular manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, felony hit and run, and possession of stolen property, according to the report.

Police say Lyons was driving a 2003 Ford Explorer, which was reported stolen in San Jose. — One pedestrian was killed and four other people injured Thursday morning near San Francisco's Lake Merced when a motorist triggered a multicar crash that involved seven other vehicles, police said.

The San Francisco Police Department responded to the incident at 7:56 a.m. in the area of Higuera Avenue and Lake Merced Boulevard, where they found a male in his twenties in the roadway. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The four other victims, who had all been in vehicles, were transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Police didn't have information on whether they were passengers or drivers.

The driver suspected of causing the wreck was a male in his 30s or 40s. He was also brought to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police are investigating whether drugs and/or alcohol played a role in the collision.

This incident is under investigation and anyone with information can call the San Francisco Police Department's 24-hour tip line at 415-575-4444 or text TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

At least 20 people are killed in car crashes on San Francisco streets each year, according to a report from the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Association. Of those, roughly 65% are pedestrians. Over 500 people are hospitalized with severe injuries from traffic crashes annually at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.