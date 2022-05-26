San Francisco man suspected in Santa Rosa AT&T store robbery, high-speed chase

A man suspected of stealing five iPhones from a Santa Rosa AT&T retail store Wednesday then leading authorities on a high-speed chase was arrested in San Rafael, according to police.

Gregory Dawson, 43, of San Francisco is suspected of evading police, grand theft and child endangerment, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

He suffered an unspecified medical emergency and was cited and released after being admitted to a San Rafael hospital.

The incident began just before 8 p.m. when Santa Rosa police responded to a robbery at the AT&T store at Santa Rosa Avenue and Kawana Springs Road. The suspect cut security cables securing phones, which were worth more than $3,000, and fled in a black Honda SUV, police said.

A sergeant spotted the vehicle near Highway 101 and Corby Avenue and the driver fled south on the freeway. The chase continued onto Todd Road and other streets before returning to the highway, where speeds reached 100 mph.

The California Highway Patrol continued chasing the suspect once he left Sonoma County. The driver exited the freeway at Lincoln Avenue in San Rafael and was pulled over.

A 17-year-old boy who was in the vehicle was turned over to a guardian. Details of his relation to Dawson were not released.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi