San Francisco resident shoots at burglary suspect in daytime break-in

A San Francisco resident shot at a suspected burglar who climbed through an apartment window in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood Tuesday, July 6, and the resident stopped the suspect and watched him until police arrived, officials said.

The San Francisco Police Department said in a statement that officers arrested the 37-year-old male suspect on suspicion of two counts of burglary.

Officers responded to the report of a burglary and shots fired at a building on the 1600 block of Folsom Street at 10:20 a.m. on July 6.

Officers detained the suspect in the ground floor of the building in a restaurant, the statement said.

Investigators determined the 66-year-old victim heard noises coming from the kitchen of his apartment on the second floor of the building.

He went into the kitchen and saw the burglar climbing through a kitchen window, the statement said. The victim reportedly told police he retrieved a handgun and returned to the kitchen.

When the suspect tried to leave by a rear door, the victim fired the gun and missed, police said.

The suspect then allegedly fled downstairs to a common area between a restaurant and the apartments, and the victim ordered him to stop, police said.

The suspect complied, and the victim watched him until police arrived and took him into custody, according to SFPD.

Bay City News contributed to this story.