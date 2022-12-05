Subscribe

Santa Paws turns 20 as pets, owners, Santa strike a pose

Celebrating this activity’s 20th year, Canine Companions hosted its annual Santa Paws event Sunday. Dozens of pets and their owners posed for their holiday photos with Santa Claus at the Western Farm Center in Santa Rosa.|
PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
December 4, 2022, 7:08PM
Updated 45 minutes ago

Celebrating this activity’s 20th year, Canine Companions hosted its annual Santa Paws event Sunday. Dozens of pets and their owners posed for their holiday photos with Santa Claus at the Western Farm Center in Santa Rosa.

Each $25 donation per pic went to Canine Companions and participants received a digital photo and a chance at festive door prizes.

Dogs and cats weren’t the only fur- or feather-bearing loved ones on hand Sunday, there were rabbits, chickens and even goats, organizers said.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette