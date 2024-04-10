Santa Rosa is again floating a proposal to temporarily close a portion of a major downtown street to create a walkable and bikeable path that council members hope helps draw more visitors to the area.

The City Council late Tuesday requested staff members return with a discussion to seasonally close two blocks of Fourth Street to vehicle traffic from B Street to La Rosa Tequileria and Grille and from Beer Baron Bar & Kitchen to D Street.

The small streets that bookend Old Courthouse Square would remain open under the proposal allowing cars coming down Mendocino Avenue or up Santa Rosa Avenue to circle around the square.

The proposal closely resembles a monthslong closure in place during the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic and is an idea that has been tossed around by city officials and residents for decades as one way to enliven the area and make it more attractive to visitors.

It initially drew mixed feelings from some businesses along the route when it was presented to a group of merchants some weeks ago. Business owners raised concerns it would further burden retailers and restaurants rather than provide a boon.

The closure likely would be in effect during the summer though additional details about the proposal weren’t immediately available.

City staff is expected to come back to the council at a future date with a plan and discussion about the impact of the closure.

The city barricaded traffic along three blocks of Fourth Street from B to E streets in July 2020 as officials sought to lure diners and customers back to the city’s core as shelter-at-home orders and other pandemic restrictions loosened.

It allowed restaurants to expand outdoor dining options onto curbside parking spaces and the street and though initially in place for three months, the closure continued at a smaller scale through the early part of 2021.

