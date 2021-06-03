Santa Rosa is among the best cities in the US to raise a family, study says

Santa Rosa is among the best cities to raise a family in the U.S., according to a ranking out this week by personal finance website WalletHub.

The Sonoma County city ranked 37th out of 182 cities nationwide.

WalletHub experts ranked the cities on 50 metrics including low divorce rates, high percentage of families with kids and the number of family-friendly attractions.

The rankings are determined by the sum of five scores: family fun, health and safety, education and child care, affordability and socioeconomics.

Santa Rosa earned a total score of 57.96. The top city, Overland Park, Kansas, received a score of 72.48.

The Sonoma County city came up #6 in health and safety, which includes crime rate, pollution and public hospitals. It ranked #74 in family fun, which includes walkability, accessibility of playgrounds, ice rinks and more. In the education and child care category, it came in 39th. Finally, the city ranked #107 in affordability and #58 in socioeconomics, which includes data about demographics, wealth gaps and unemployment.

California cities that ranked higher than Santa Rosa are Fremont (#2), Irvine (#3), Huntington Beach (#12), San Diego (#13), San Jose (#14), San Francisco (#17), Santa Clarita (#31) and Rancho Cucamonga (#32).

To read more about the list, visit wallethub.com/edu/best-cities-for-families/4435.