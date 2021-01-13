Santa Rosa boy, 17, suspected of possessing and firing unregistered handgun

Authorities arrested a 17-year-old boy Tuesday on suspicion of possessing and firing an unregistered handgun at his family’s home in Santa Rosa, police said.

At around 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Santa Rosa police officers responded to a report from the boy’s mother that he had fired a handgun the night before in their apartment on the 2300 block of Brompton Avenue.

After overhearing his mom on the phone with police, the boy attempted to hide the gun in a bag before giving it to an unwitting family member, police said.

The boy then started arguing with his mother outside the apartment, prompting neighbors to call the police. He fled the residence on foot and was later detained on Waltzer Road by an officer searching the area.

When police arrived at the home, they recovered a loaded, unmarked 40-caliber handgun, often referred to as a “ghost gun.”

They determined the boy accidentally fired the weapon in his bedroom. The bullet went through the floor and into the living room of the apartment.

The boy discharged the firearm shortly after several neighbors had reported gunshots in the area on Monday night, police said.

The boy, who police declined to identify because he is a minor, was booked into juvenile hall on two misdemeanor charges and one felony count for firing and possessing the firearm.

