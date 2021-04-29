Santa Rosa City Schools drops boundary change plan, vows to address racial imbalances

Santa Rosa City Schools has backed away from the Herculean task of redrawing attendance boundaries for all of its campuses and is instead opting to tackle ethnic and economic disparities at its schools through policy change.

The unanimous vote at the school board meeting late Wednesday night puts an end to the district’s months-long effort to remake its internal boundaries, but officials at Sonoma County’s largest school district vowed that the move will not change the focus to create more balance and equity at its 24 elementary, charter, middle and high schools.

“We were set to go ahead and take on this huge challenge and try to really live up the equity that we were talking about, but that wasn’t the solution,” board president Laurie Fong said Thursday. “There wasn’t enough bang for the buck. There wasn’t enough switch of the demographics in what we are looking for to merit the upset the change would bring.”

The district-wide study was part of a two-pronged effort to redesign where kids in the district go to school. Spurred by the district’s move to close Cook Middle School on Sebastopol Road at the end of this school year and allow Cesar Chavez Language Academy to assume the entire campus, district officials broke the project into two parts.

The first adjusted attendance lines for Comstock, Santa Rosa and Slater middle schools to give students living in Cook’s traditional boundaries an option to attend a school other than the language academy. The second, more significant effort, was aimed at redrawing lines for all campuses with the goal of creating more racial, ethnic and economic balance.

But the studies showed that potential new lines would not substantively address current imbalances, according to the district’s demographer and legal counsel.

Instead, the board in Wednesday adopted a multi-faceted resolution that spells out the district’s intent to address equitable allocation of resources, analyze its decades-old transfer policies, apply for funds specific to schools that “require additional assistance,” consider creation of magnet programs and “confront biases and actively engage in the challenging work of dismantling practices that may limit opportunities for our students of color.”

“This is a beautiful document. It says a lot, it is rich, we are going to use it, it’s going to be part of our template going forward and this will turn into policy,” Fong said Wednesday night. “This is the most unique, the most important, the deepest resolution that I think Santa Rosa City Schools has ever enacted.”

