Santa Rosa City Schools targets April return for both elementary, secondary students

The largest school district in Sonoma County is expected to return all of its students to a hybrid form of in-person learning in April under a plan approved by its board of trustees Wednesday night.

Santa Rosa City Schools adopted a resolution to return its approximately 5,000 elementary-aged students to classrooms in a part-time capacity on April 1 and its nearly 11,000 secondary students on April 26. The district had previously marked March 1 as its goal date.

The move is contingent upon Sonoma County advancing out of the purple tier, the most restrictive stage of the state’s color-coded coronavirus reopening plan, indicating the most widespread transmission of the virus.

Once the county reaches the red tier, the rules for returning staff and students to campuses change and the district no longer needs county health department approval of its return-to-school plan. That said, the district was among the first wave of applicants for county public health approval with Sonoma County stuck in the purple tier.

A move into red also clears the way to return the county’s middle and high school students — something that was not allowed in the purple tier.

‘Excited to present this to the board’

“We are excited to present this to the board as a resolution to move this forward and to getting our kids back into school,“ Superintendent Diann Kitamura said after unveiling the district’s third version of its return-to-school plan.

“We hear everything that has been sent to us, said to us, emailed to us and recognize what our students have been going through, what our parents have been doing through and what our teachers have been going through,” she said. “We need to move forward. We need to move forward.”

District officials are slated to meet with member of the Santa Rosa Teachers Association on Thursday as part of regular and ongoing negotiations over how and when a return to school will happen. But on Wednesday night, SRTA President Will Lyon signaled optimism about both the negotiations and the prospects of returning thousands of students to the classroom nearly one year after all campuses in Sonoma County were shuttered.

“The shift to the target date of April 1 is a welcome shift,” he said. “That looks like a much more realistic date to hit all of our safety guidelines.”

“We still may not make it, but I just wanted to reiterate that that was a welcome shift,” he said. “There are a lot of things going right. There are gazillion things left to do and we have to recognize that school is going to look different. But we are going to get back into those classrooms and we are going to keep our kids safe and we are going to help them connect to each other and their teachers.”

