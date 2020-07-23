Santa Rosa City Schools officially OKs online start

Santa Rosa City Schools made official late Wednesday what was ordered by Gov. Gavin Newsom last week: All of the district’s approximately 16,000 students will start the school year Aug. 17 with online only classes.

The 7-0 vote was both expected and nearly ceremonial after Newsom declared last week that no schools in counties on the state’s coronavirus watch list can open for in-person instruction until they have been off the watch list for 14 consecutive days. Sonoma County was placed on the list July 10.

Two days prior to Newsom’s announcement, Santa Rosa City Schools Superintendent Diann Kitamura sent an email to parents indicating the district would not offer in-person classes in the opening weeks of school but would re-assess by Oct. 9.

“This is not our choice to go to distance learning,” an emotional Kitamura said Wednesday night. “But it’s something we have to do at this point in time.”

Twenty-two people have died of COVID-19 in Sonoma County – 17 of them since June 28.

Kitamura acknowledged the anxiety and anger felt by some parents desperate to have their children return to school, while recognizing that for many, distance learning as delivered in the spring under trying circumstances, was a failure.

District officials had only weeks ago focused on offering students a two days on, three days off hyrbrid option in actual classrooms. That plan was put on hold as COVID-19 cases mounted.

Still, Kitamura said the district – the county’s largest – was obligated to make a call that prioritized student and staff safety while allowing families, staff and teachers to prepare. That includes committing to an online only model until at least the end of the first quarter which falls on Oct. 9.

“We are not going move kids back and forth in and out of remote learning and hybrid learning,” she said.

District officials sent emails to families on Wednesday outlining the two models being offered students: a traditional schedule called distance learning which keeps students with their home campus teachers, and a project-based model called Learning House in which students may be teamed with peers and teachers from a variety of campuses.

The deadline for selection is Aug. 3.

