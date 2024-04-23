Santa Rosa Junior College instructor sentenced for having gun on campus

A Santa Rosa Junior College instructor was sentenced to 180 days in jail Thursday after being convicted of having a gun on campus last year.

Judge Dana Simonds approved jail alternatives during Michael Kenneth Beyries’ sentencing hearing in Sonoma County Court. It wasn’t immediately clear if he’s pursuing work release or house arrest.

Following the 180-day sentence, Beyries, 74, will be on probation for two years.

Beyries was an associate faculty member in the school’s communications department.

He was arrested was arrested Nov. 20 after at least two students reported seeing him with a semiautomatic pistol in the school’s Garcia Hall, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

In California, it is illegal to have or use a firearm on any school or college campus.

Prosecutors charged Beyries with two counts of having a gun on campus and one count each of having a gun without being the registered owner, having a concealed loaded weapon in a vehicle and carrying a loaded gun in a public place.

He pleaded not guilty on Dec. 21 and was scheduled to attend a preliminary hearing on March 5 to determine whether there was enough evidence for a trial.

Beyries instead entered a plea deal and pleaded no contest to one count of having a gun on campus.

Last month, a Santa Rosa Junior College spokesperson verified Beyries resigned in December and no longer worked for the school.

