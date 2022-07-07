Santa Rosa motorcyclist injured, crashes into Highway 101 wall

A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after crashing into a concrete wall in Santa Rosa Thursday afternoon, police said.

The collision occurred about 2:30 p.m. at Cleveland Avenue and Frances Street, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Investigators determined the motorcyclist was heading east on Frances, which ends at Cleveland, on a gray 2003 Honda.

The rider proceeded on a green light but lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into the wall that lines Highway 101.

Paramedics took the rider to a local hospital and investigators were still trying to confirm their identify as of 4:30 p.m.

Police shut down northbound Cleveland at College Avenue and prevented access from intersecting roads. Southbound traffic was not affected.

The motorcycle was visible in grass along the northbound lanes and it was removed just before 4 p.m.

All lanes opened shortly after.

Police want anyone who witnessed the crash to dial 707-543-3636

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi