Santa Rosa collision injures bicyclist, blocks intersection
A bicyclist suffered serious injuries in a Santa Rosa collision involving another vehicle Wednesday evening, police said.
The collision occurred just before 6 p.m. at Brookewood Avenue and Bush Street, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.
The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.
The intersection is in a residential area and traffic was blocked in several directions on the single-lane streets.
Other details were not immediately available.
You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: