Santa Rosa collision injures bicyclist, blocks intersection

A bicyclist suffered serious injuries in a Santa Rosa collision involving another vehicle Wednesday evening, police said.

The collision occurred just before 6 p.m. at Brookewood Avenue and Bush Street, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The intersection is in a residential area and traffic was blocked in several directions on the single-lane streets.

Other details were not immediately available.

