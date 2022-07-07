Subscribe

Santa Rosa collision injures bicyclist, blocks intersection

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 6, 2022, 6:55PM

A bicyclist suffered serious injuries in a Santa Rosa collision involving another vehicle Wednesday evening, police said.

The collision occurred just before 6 p.m. at Brookewood Avenue and Bush Street, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The intersection is in a residential area and traffic was blocked in several directions on the single-lane streets.

Other details were not immediately available.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette