Santa Rosa, Cotati-Rohnert Park middle and high schoolers return to campus

In Santa Rosa and Cotati-Rohnert Park, thousands of students returned Monday to their high school and middle school campuses for the first day of widespread in-person learning in more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At Rancho Cotate High School in Rohnert Park, slightly fewer than 600 students made the return to campus.

Masked-up students there were asked to fill out a health assessment on their phones before they reached campus and once there, passed under a temperature sensitive camera. Students who registered a high temperature – many of whom were simply wearing hats just before the reading – were pulled aside and re-assessed.

Selected seniors, some of them carrying clipboards holding a small stack of campus maps, were on hand to direct students to classrooms.

While hundreds of students did opt to stay in distance learning through the end of the year, Gabe Torres, a sophomore, had no doubt he wanted to come back when school reopened.

“It’s pretty exciting. We get to see all of our friends again but it’s kind of different because we haven’t been here in a long time. I am very excited for it,” he said. “It’s also in-person learning, I think it’s much more effective so that is also something to be excited about…I’ve been looking forward to coming back since it shut down last year.”

Piner High School in Santa Rosa welcomed back about 250 students. Those same students will return Tuesday for two more school periods and then remain remote for the rest of the week, while other students will make their initial return Thursday and Friday.

“The number one word in my mind is pure joy” said Piner Principal Stacy Desideri. Across campus, students were in class doing biology labs and culinary arts work, even stretching into yoga poses.

During the passing period between first and second period at Piner, students headed outside, talking with their friends and picking up the free “brunch” available on tables at a few junctures on campus.Custodial staff remained on a constant cycle of cleaning and disinfecting: in the halls, bathrooms and classrooms, to keep the environment safe

“The courage of these teachers and students to jump into something new is just amazing,” Desideri said.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.