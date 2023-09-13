Santa Rosa agrees to begin negotiations to redevelop 2 downtown parking sites

Santa Rosa will move forward with negotiations with two development teams that seek to overhaul two prominent parking sites downtown.

The Santa Rosa City Council, in a 5-2 vote Tuesday, approved a proposal to enter into exclusive negotiations with Napa-based developer Rogal Projects for the redevelopment of the city-owned garage on Third Street.

The approval was granted despite an ongoing lawsuit that seeks to halt the process and over the objections of some downtown property owners and merchants who contend their businesses will be negatively impacted by the loss of parking.

Other business owners and some council members also raised questions about the process the city took to choose the developer.

Vice Mayor Dianna MacDonald and Council member Jeff Okrepkie voted against the measure.

A separate agreement with affordable housing developer Burbank Housing and Hugh Futrell to redevelop the former White House lot on E and Second streets, which has long been used as a surface parking lot, was unanimously approved.

Few details about what the two teams are proposing for the sites have been revealed but the projects are likely to add mixed-income housing and community amenities, transforming a prominent stretch of downtown.

A quarter of all housing units proposed on each site must be affordable per state requirements, though what level of affordability is still to be determined.

Tuesday’s approval is the latest step in a monthslong effort to transform these city properties. City officials have said it could be one of the easiest ways to speed the city’s goal of increasing housing downtown.

The council in December approved designating the two sites and a third parking lot at B and Fifth streets as surplus lands, a first step to selling off city-owned property and directed city staff to put out a call to developers who could help transform the sites.

Santa Rosa will hold onto the third parking site for now.

Santa Rosa officials will next work to hammer out a sale or lease price and terms, development details and an expected construction timeline, among other details with the two development groups.

A development and disposition agreement outlining those terms will return to the council in open session for approval at a future meeting.

The garage plan drew scrutiny from downtown property owners and businesses but support from housing advocates and residents.

Amy Van Dyke, who owns ER Sawyer Jewelers with her husband Doug, said her employees and clients park in the garage and redeveloping the site would hurt business. The White House lot is appropriate for housing, she said, but the garage is highly utilized, she said, echoing concerns from others along the Fourth Street corridor.

“We will not survive if that is taken down,” she said.

But proponents of the projects said moving forward with development of the garage and White House site will help bring new residents that will patronize businesses and create a more vibrant city, which could attract more visitors and private investment to the city core.

The plans could also add hundreds of needed housing.

Abby Arnold, a longtime city resident, said creating housing was critical and prioritizing housing downtown was an appropriate use of the site.

“Homes for people is more important than homes for cars,” she said, noting that a city-commissioned parking study found that most spaces downtown go unused during peak times.

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.