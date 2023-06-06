Santa Rosa defendants in pig’s blood vandalism case back in court

Four activists accused of smearing pig’s blood on a Santa Rosa public art piece and the former Santa Rosa home of an expert witness in the murder trial of the ex-Minneapolis police officer who was later convicted of killing George Floyd may learn this week if they’ll stand trial in the 2021 case.

Kristen Aumoithe, Amber Lucas, Colin Metcalfe and Christina Henry are scheduled to appear Tuesday in Sonoma County Superior Court for a preliminary hearing before Judge John Behnke.

They’re each charged with conspiracy and vandalism related to the incidents that occurred on April 17, 2021. The hearing is expected to last at least two days.

Prosecutors and investigators say the four, who have each pleaded not guilty, smeared pig’s blood on the “Agraria” hand sculpture in Santa Rosa Plaza; and the former Santa Rosa home of Barry Brodd, a former Santa Rosa police officer.

Brodd testified on behalf of Derek Chauvin, the disgraced former Minnesota police officer, who was found guilty in June 2021 of killing Floyd and is now serving a 21-year sentence in federal prison.

Floyd’s death on May 25, 2020 sparked local and nationwide protests against police brutality and increased calls for significant police reform and oversight.

Viral footage from that day showed Chauvin pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes even as Floyd gasped that he couldn’t breathe.

Metcalfe and Henry are accused of smearing pig’s blood on Brodd’s former home, while Lucas and Aumoithe are accused of drenching the “Agraria” in pig’s blood.

Police said Brodd no longer lived at the home on Country Manor Drive when the vandalism occurred.

A fifth defendant, Rowan Dalbey, initially faced similar felony offenses involving the “Agraria” but, in March 2022, the charges were reduced to misdemeanors.

Prosecutors said Dalbey made a sign reading “oink oink” that was left by the sculpture.

She was granted a misdemeanor diversion, meaning she could avoid trial and have the charges dismissed or erased by completing a court-ordered program.

Investigators say Aumoithe bought the pig’s blood from Sonoma County Meat Company.

According to court documents, she sent texts detailing a plan in which the participants would wear “backpacks with the blood” and who, at some point, would “toss the containers into a mall dumpster.”

Prosecutors also accused Lucas of encouraging others in the group chat where the incident was allegedly planned by telling them they were “being amazing at locating people.”

