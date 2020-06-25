Subscribe

Santa Rosa delays Fourth Street closure

WILL SCHMITT
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
WILL SCHMITT
June 25, 2020, 3:53PM
Updated 2 hours ago

The city of Santa Rosa still plans to close Fourth Street between B and E streets for much of the summer, but barricades won’t go up Friday as originally planned.

The Fourth Street closure will take effect July 10 as city staff wait for new tables and chairs for the closed blocks and Old Courthouse Square to arrive early next month.

The city also will need time to refurbish and remove some of the planters scattered around downtown — a project delayed recently due to police reform protests.

Other work to be done includes setting dining boundaries for restaurants and installing new lighting.

The closure is planned to last through mid-October. It is one of a few steps Santa Rosa is taking to temporarily make public space available to businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic, which since mid-March has sharply curtailed commercial and civic activity.

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine