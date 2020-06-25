Santa Rosa delays Fourth Street closure

The city of Santa Rosa still plans to close Fourth Street between B and E streets for much of the summer, but barricades won’t go up Friday as originally planned.

The Fourth Street closure will take effect July 10 as city staff wait for new tables and chairs for the closed blocks and Old Courthouse Square to arrive early next month.

The city also will need time to refurbish and remove some of the planters scattered around downtown — a project delayed recently due to police reform protests.

Other work to be done includes setting dining boundaries for restaurants and installing new lighting.

The closure is planned to last through mid-October. It is one of a few steps Santa Rosa is taking to temporarily make public space available to businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic, which since mid-March has sharply curtailed commercial and civic activity.

