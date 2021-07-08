Santa Rosa detective who died of COVID-19 honored in private memorial

Family, co-workers and friends of a Santa Rosa Police detective who died of complications related to the coronavirus last year honored her life during a private gathering Thursday morning, nearly 16 months after the virus that killed her forced them to mourn apart.

Detective Marylou Armer, 43, died March 31, 2020, at Kaiser Permanente’s Vallejo Medical Center, where she had been hospitalized, tested positive for the coronavirus and placed in a medically induced coma in the days leading up to her death.

On Thursday, those close to Armer — the first California peace officer to die from the virus — shared memories of the caring and hardworking domestic violence and sexual assault unit detective, who began her career at the Santa Rosa Police Department as a civilian field evidence technician in 1999 before becoming a police officer in 2008.

The memorial, held at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa at 10 a.m., was attended by roughly 250 people, among them more than two dozen of Armer’s family and friends.

They included Armer’s older sister, Mari Tes Lau, who spoke of her and her sister’s upbringing in National City, San Diego and Guam, where their father was stationed for three years while he worked for the Marines.

The two spent their time dancing to Blondie’s “The Tide Is High” and making princess gowns out of blankets. When they lived in Guam, they avoided the backyard because they feared the large iguanas that roamed the area, Lau said.

Her sister found an interest in law enforcement during high school, when she enlisted in the National City Police Department’s explorer program, Lau said.

Still, Armer’s family was surprised when she informed them of her move to Santa Rosa to work as a field evidence technician because of Armer’s quiet and shy demeanor, Lau said.

Shock hit them again when Armer revealed she wanted to become a sworn officer, Lau said.

“She loved her job, to protect and serve, and that’s what she did,” Lau said. “But we all know she didn’t stop there. Her ultimate goal was to make detective and in 2016, once again, she reached her goal.”

Co-workers said they knew evidence was in good hands when Armer showed up to a crime scene as an evidence technician, and that she took similar care when working with survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault as a detective.

She had been investigating a violent crime at the time she became ill, Santa Rosa Police Chief Rainer Navarro said of Armer during the memorial.

“When she spoke with you, you were the most important person in the world,” Navarro said.

“She made a difference until the very end,” he added.

A mix of the Santa Rosa Police Department’s rank-and-file officers, non-sworn personnel and command staff also attended the gathering, as did Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Rogers and other current and former city officials.

Uniformed officers and deputies donning patches from law enforcement agencies throughout Sonoma County and the greater Bay Area also attended the memorial, which was preceded by a vehicle procession that traveled north on Mendocino Avenue at Steele Lane to Old Redwood Highway before reaching the performance venue.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.