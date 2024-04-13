Santa Rosa Police Department officers issued 217 citations to drivers using their cellphones this week in the city as part of several distracted driving operations.

First time offenders are fined and drivers cited for a second offense within 36 months will get points on their driving record.

California law prohibits driving while using a handheld cellphone. April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month to draw attention to the danger of driving while using a handheld device.

Distracted driving killed 3,522 people across the U.S. in 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

A grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration provided funds for the operations.

