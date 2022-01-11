Santa Rosa drug trafficking investigation leads to arrests

Santa Rosa police arrested two suspects in a drug trafficking investigation that led to the seizure of several pounds of cocaine and methamphetamine.

Rey David Garcia, 42, and Hilleary Zarate, 44, were arrested at their Santa Rosa homes on Somers Street and Elk Lane, respectively, around 2 p.m. Monday, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Garcia is suspected of possessing meth and cocaine for sales, possessing brass knuckles and probation violation. Zarate is accused of possessing meth for sale.

Investigators found 3.5 pounds of suspected meth and 2.5 pounds of suspected cocaine at Garcia’s home, police said.

At Zarate’s home, they found 8 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and a 9 mm “Ghost gun,” which is a weapon made of various parts that can be purchased online.

The gun was possessed by Zarate’s 20-year-old son, Darrick Zarate, police said. He was arrested on suspicion of probation violation.

Officials said they also found several pieces of clean and unused packaging, digital scales, cell phones and cash.

