Santa Rosa fire contained after damaging home
A fire was contained after damaging a home in Santa Rosa Tuesday afternoon.
The fire was reported just after 1:30 p.m. on Fenwick Drive in the western part of the city, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.
Officials said the home was engulfed in flames and a plume of smoke from the blaze could be seen across northern Santa Rosa.
Footage from the scene showed the fire burning the garage.
Crew members on five fire engines, and a ladder truck responded to the blaze.
There was no immediate report of injuries or cause of the fire.
