Santa Rosa fire contained after damaging home

A fire was contained after damaging a home in Santa Rosa Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported just after 1:30 p.m. on Fenwick Drive in the western part of the city, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

Officials said the home was engulfed in flames and a plume of smoke from the blaze could be seen across northern Santa Rosa.

Footage from the scene showed the fire burning the garage.

Crew members on five fire engines, and a ladder truck responded to the blaze.

There was no immediate report of injuries or cause of the fire.

Santa Rosa Fire at scene of a working structure fire on Fenwick Dr. Fire contained to a single home and dispatched at 1:36 PM. Portion of home was well involved w/ fire & smoke impacted northern Santa Rosa. 5 engines, ladder truck, battalion chief & fire investigator assigned. pic.twitter.com/BOe7XLR3e1 — Santa Rosa Fire Department (@SantaRosaFire) May 16, 2023

