Santa Rosa fire contained after damaging home

The fire was reported about 1:30 p.m. on Fenwick Drive. There were no immediate reports of injuries.|
COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 16, 2023, 6:38PM

A fire was contained after damaging a home in Santa Rosa Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported just after 1:30 p.m. on Fenwick Drive in the western part of the city, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

Officials said the home was engulfed in flames and a plume of smoke from the blaze could be seen across northern Santa Rosa.

Footage from the scene showed the fire burning the garage.

Crew members on five fire engines, and a ladder truck responded to the blaze.

There was no immediate report of injuries or cause of the fire.

