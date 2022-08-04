Subscribe

Santa Rosa Fire Department warns of shirt scam

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 3, 2022, 9:18PM
Don’t fall for a text offering a discount on a Santa Rosa Fire Department shirt; they don’t exist.

Fire officials are advising area residents to be weary of a text offering a $10 discount for a shirt from the fire department.

“The city of Santa Rosa Fire Department does not sell shirts to the public and we did not send the text sent this afternoon,” the Fire Department said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

It included a screenshot of a text message with a phone number, 704-486-5425. That’s a North Carolina area code.

The message also had a link to an unspecified site.

The advisory came a day after the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety warned of phone scammers posing as department staff.

They’re calling residents and asking for money to pay fines for missing jury duty appearances. Law enforcement doesn’t do this.

“These types of phone calls from anyone alleging to represent law enforcement are scams and result in thousands of dollars in theft each year,” the Rohnert Park agency said in a Nixle alert.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

