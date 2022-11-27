Santa Rosa fire forces family out of home over the holiday weekend

A Santa Rosa home caught fire Sunday morning, causing smoke damage to the second floor and attic and temporarily forcing the family out, authorities said.

There were no injuries from the fire.

Just before 4 a.m. Sunday, the Santa Rosa Fire Department was dispatched to the 2600 block of Wild Bill Circle for a report of a fence fire, said Santa Rosa Fire battalion chief Jason Jenkins. One engine from the Sonoma County Fire District also aided the operation.

When firefighters arrived, a house located on the same property as the fence was also on fire. The flames had climbed up two stories and spread into the attic, Jenkins said.

Firefighters first extinguished small flames in corner rooms on the first and second floors before working up to the larger fire in the attic.

Using the ladder truck, firefighters cut a vertical vent in the roof to create a “chimney effect,” releasing some of the captive smoke and flames. Firefighters in the home used hooks to make holes in the ceiling, allowing them to stick water nozzles into the area.

Jenkins said the firefighters had put out the majority of the flames in about 15 minutes and spent another hour extinguishing hot spots and checking for hidden fires.

The fire originated near trash cans and yard waste on the property that were close to both the home and the fence, Jenkins said.

Investigators are still trying to determine the exact cause of the fire.

The fire caused moderate smoke damage to the roof and minor smoke damage to the second floor, Jenkins said.

“I think it shouldn’t take too long to get it repaired and back in shape,” he said.

The family will temporarily move out of the home until the roof is repaired, siding is replaced and the home is assessed for electrical damage, Jenkins said.

Jenkins said the fire could have been a lot worse if the smoke detectors had not alerted the family early to the flames.

“I think a few more minutes of that fire undetected and we would have had a huge problem on our hands,” he said.

“Now is definitely the time if you haven’t done so to make sure your smoke detectors are operational with new batteries,” Jenkins added.

