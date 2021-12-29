Santa Rosa firefighter treated for minor injuries in garage fire

A Santa Rosa firefighter was treated for minor injuries after a garage fire that was “electrical in nature,” officials said Wednesday.

The fire broke out about 5 a.m. on Zinfandel Avenue, and responders discovered flames consuming a one-story detached garage, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

An adjacent building was also damaged, but the fire was bought under control within 15 minutes.

No one was home during the fire but its occupants returned after being alerted by neighbors, according to the Fire Department.

The injured firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion, according to Redcom dispatchers.

The fire caused about $75,000 in damage.

