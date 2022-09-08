Santa Rosa hit-and-run leaves motorcyclist with major injuries

A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries Tuesday after he was knocked off his motorcycle, which a hit-and-run suspect then dragged 2 miles before he abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot, police said.

Santa Rosa resident Charles Bernhardy, 37, was arrested at his home Wednesday morning on suspicion of hit-and-run and driving under the influence of alcohol, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, Bernhardy was heading west on Fountangrove Parkway when he struck the victim just east of Sedgemoore Drive, police said.

The motorcyclist fell off the bike, which then got lodged under Bernhardy’s Chevrolet Silverado, police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said.

The motorcyclist, described as a 23-year-old Santa Rosa man, is being treated at a local hospital.

Authorities believe Bernhardy continued driving and struck a Honda Accord as its driver turned right onto Sedgemoore. The Honda sustained minor damage, Mahurin said.

The TM Racing 450 FI motorcycle dislodged from beneath the pickup and came to rest in a center median near the entrance to Nagasawa Park, he added.

Authorities believe Bernhardy stopped at Mendocino Avenue and then ran from the scene.

Investigators are trying to determine why he abandoned the vehicle, Mahurin said.

Police responded to the collision scene before arriving outside the site near Nagasawa Park, where a crowd had gathered.

Bernhardy wasn’t home when officers went there Tuesday night, the sergeant said. They returned to the home on Benicia Drive about 8:40 a.m. Wednesday and found him suffering a moderate injury to his left ankle, he added.

Investigators believe Bernhardy suffered the injury in the collision, Mahurin said.

