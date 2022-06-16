Santa Rosa hopes new operator can help turn Bennett Valley Golf Course around

Santa Rosa’s Bennett Valley Golf Course will be under new management starting next month, a move that will keep the course open to the public for the foreseeable future after City Hall officials floated the idea of redeveloping it last year.

Golf course supporters and neighbors pushed back, forming a loud and visible constituency in east Santa Rosa that lobbied the City Council to reconsider the scope of a study aimed at looking at potential future uses for the city land.

On June 7, the council voted 6-1 to approve a three-year contract with Berkeley-based Touchstone Golf to operate the 150-acre site and reopen the club house restaurant that closed in 2020.

City officials hope the new contract will help stabilize golf course operations, which have taken a hit amid declining interest in the sport over the past two decades. The course also is saddled with hefty annual debt payments that have cut into profits.

Under the operations deal, the city will pay Touchstone $96,000 a year, plus an annual incentive based on performance. The period will give the city time to craft a plan for how to fund $6.8 million in needed capital investments at the 53-year-old facility, which includes an 18-hole course, driving range, pro shop and clubhouse.

The golf course is projected to bring in $3.4 million in the first year of the contract and $4.6 million in year three, staff said.

Mayor Chris Rogers praised staff for working on a plan that would keep the course open and said he is excited to work with Touchstone.

“We look forward to our partnership and getting moving and I know the public is really anxious and excited,” he said.

Santa Rosa last year began looking at other uses for the course that included turning the links into housing. Thousands of community members opposed the plan and urged the council to keep the course as is, and the council ultimately pumped the brakes on the plan.

Louis Capuano hands out signs in support of the Bennett Valley Golf Course in the parking lot of the Santa Rosa city-owned course on Friday, February 19, 2021. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Golfers and residents cautiously cheered the new contract.

Louis Capuano, president of the Bennett Valley Golf Club, said the new contract signals that the course will remain playable for at least the next few years, but infrastructure needs must be addressed to ensure it remains an asset for generations.

“The new contract really does help keep this course open but there’s still concern about the maintenance that needs to take place and finding where those funds are going to come from is something the city is going to have to work on if they do want to keep it open as a golf course,” he said.

‘We want everyone … to know this is their golf course’

Touchstone will take over from longtime operator Bob Borowicz, who is retiring, July 1.

The company was chosen from among five companies for its experience managing municipal golf courses. The company manages more than 40 courses across the country, including 20 in California, though this is the first in the North Bay.

Touchstone is expected to open the restaurant and event center by mid-July, as part of the contract.

The company also will be charged with marketing and outreach to help grow membership and increase visits to the course.

Over the past two decades, the number of rounds played has dropped by nearly half from about 100,000 in the early 2000s, according to the city. About 40,000 rounds of golf were played in 2019 and that jumped to 60,500 in 2020 as the sport saw a spike during the pandemic.

More than 68,000 rounds of golf were played in 2021, with about a third played by non-city residents, and nearly 18,000 rounds have been played in the first four months of the year, according to the city.

Santa Rosa will pay Touchstone an $8,000 monthly fee to operate the course during the three-year contract and the city has the option to extend the agreement up to two years. The company also will receive an annual incentive based on course revenues, estimated at $20,000 in the first year of the contract and $50,000 in the third.

CEO Steve Harker said Touchstone’s goal is to operate the golf course in a way that it’s an asset for golfers and nongolfers.

“We want everyone in the city of Santa Rosa to know this is their golf course,” he said.

Councilwoman Dianna MacDonald, the lone no vote on the contract, said she preferred choosing a Sonoma County-based company to operate the course and someone with dining experience to run the restaurant.

But other City Council members said they felt Touchstone had the experience and reputation to successfully manage the golf course and its amenities.