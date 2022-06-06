Santa Rosa house fire likely caused by extension cord, officials say

A fire at a Santa Rosa home Sunday morning caused an estimated $75,000 in damage and was likely ignited by an extension cord, officials said.

The fire was reported at 8:51 a.m. at a single-story home on Shepp Court in the Roseland neighborhood, according to a Santa Rosa Fire Department news release.

Nobody was inside the home when firefighters arrived.

They found the fire burning in the attic, sending smoke out both ends of the attic vents.

Firefighters got the blaze under control in about 20 minutes, after it spread to the kitchen.

Nobody was injured.

Investigators are still examining the cause of the fire, but they believe it started on the exterior of the home and was “likely electrical in nature from an extension cord,” according to the fire department.

