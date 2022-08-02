Santa Rosa immigration consultant arrested on suspicion of extorting extra fees from visa and citizenship seekers

A Santa Rosa immigration consultant has been arrested on suspicion of embezzling and extorting approximately $25,000 from nine immigrants who were trying to obtain such things as visas and U.S. citizenship, according to authorities.

Victor Farfan, 52, was arrested July 27 at his home on the 2000 block of Pinercrest Drive after detectives served a search warrant, Santa Rosa police said.

Officials said Farfan worked for the nonprofit California Human Development between 2017 and 2019 and assisted immigrants with filing immigration paperwork associated with visas and citizenship.

According to police, Farfan would meet with clients and demand extra cash payments at several points throughout the immigration filing process.

Officials said he would withhold critical immigration documents, such as permanent resident cards (green cards), until the client gave him additional payments, police said.

Sgt. Christopher Mahurin said staff at California Human Development assisted property crimes detectives in their investigation. A total of nine victims have been identified, but more are being sought, he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.